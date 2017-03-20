Miller calls ‘alarming’ number of ‘unfounded’ sex assault allegations ‘unacceptable’

QUEEN’S PARK — “Alarming” and “disturbingly high” rates of sexual assault dismissals by OPP in Bracebridge and Huntsville had Norm Miller on his feet this afternoon in the legislature.

The Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP was responding to a recent Globe and Mail report that showed one in five sexual-assault claims in Canada are dismissed by police as “unfounded,” meaning the police investigator does not believe a criminal offence occurred or was attempted.

In that special report, the communities of Bracebridge and Huntsville were ranked the 3rd and 5th highest in Canada for dismissing sexual-assault claims, with over half of sexual-assault victims’ claims turned away by police.

Miller stated that while statistics in his riding are “alarming,” they offer an unprecedented opportunity for positive change.

“It is my hope that police services will understand and appreciate the role of other community services to assist victims and support them in the rebuilding of their lives in the face of such extreme trauma,” he said.

“Sexual-assault survivors must be taken seriously, anything less is simply unacceptable.”

Miller’s wife, Christine, is a new Muskoka OPP detective (as of last year), and she was a former OPP constable with the Bracebrdige detachment for a number of years.