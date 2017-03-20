Bracebridge hospital gets ‘essentional new digital equipment’ to boost imaging department capabilities thanks to foundation donors

BRACEBRIDGE — End of life technology continues to open new doors for the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.

And that’s good news for the continuing long-term life prospects of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) site in Bracebridge.

Their Get Better campaign, through the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), allows it to bring the diagnostic imaging department at SMMH up to the digital age.

A project to install a new, fully digital fluoroscopy machine is already complete, and work is starting on a second project to install a new digital X-ray machine, they say in a release Monday afternoon.

They say “these two essential pieces of imaging equipment were at the end of their life and obsolete according to today’s technology.”

“The new digital machines have the ability to support a wide range of needs from basic images to interventional procedures,” says Natalie Bubela, chief executive officer. “Upgrading this equipment positions the department to meet evolving radiology practices and a broad range of imaging needs into the future.”

There are significant benefits to patient care, including the ability to take images from a variety of angles with minimal patient movement, providing improved patient comfort. Digital machines also reduce the radiation exposure to patients while yielding better picture quality for reporting by our Radiologist.

A huge focus of the $6.5 million Get Better campaign was a more than $2.5 million investment in diagnostic imaging equipment. The campaign funds included a new CT Scanner and digital mammography unit (which was jointly supported by the Auxiliary to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital), both of which were installed last year.

Equipment costs are entirely funded through donations to our Foundations from the community.

“It is only through donor support that MAHC can enhance patient care through the most advanced equipment,” says Bubela. “We need your continued support and help to do that.”

“The hospital’s equipment and technology needs today are in the millions just to keep pace with technology,” adds Colin Miller, executive director of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.

“It is only through the generosity of our donors that we can ensure both patients and clinicians have access to the very best.”