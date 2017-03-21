Muskoka To-DAILY

Miller re-introduces bill to allow racks to cover licence plates

QUEEN’S PARK — Norm Miller was back on his feet a second time Monday, re-introducing a private member’s bill let vehicles with carrying racks on highways even if the rack obscure the license plate.

Bill 108, the No Flak for Carrying Racks Act, applies to carrying racks mounted on the rear of a motor vehicle. This applies to various racks that cover licence plates, such as a bicycle rack, luggage rack, ski rack, wheelchair carrier, wheelchair lift, trailer hitch or other similar carrying devices.

Currently, motorists inadvertently break the law when transporting their bicycles and they can expect a $110 fine for having their rear license plate temporarily obscured.

Miller’s bill comes just in time for the cycle tourism season this summer, as Ontario is a premier destination for cyclists. Recreational cyclists enjoy Ontario’s many trails while many competitive cyclists travel around Ontario to compete in triathlons, mountain bike races and other events.

“Clarity on bicycle racks and other transportation racks will encourage more Ontarians and visitors to get out, and pursue the outdoor activities we enjoy here in Ontario,” stated Miller.

This will be Miller’s second attempt at clarifying provincial rules governing vehicle-mounted carrying racks.

The last bill passed second reading in the legislature, but died awaiting committee hearings when the Legislature was prorogued last summer.

