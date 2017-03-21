Muskoka To-DAILY

Monck Public School hit with two attacks of ‘profane, vulgar’ graffiti within week

BRACEBRIDGE — Police are looking for someone with a spray can and a penchant for school graffiti.

A stop sign and neighbouring businesses on Wellington Street were also targetted in the Monck Public School graffiti attacks.

A stop sign and neighbouring businesses on Wellington Street were also targetted in the Monck Public School graffiti attacks.

Provincial police in Bracebridge are investigating two separate incidents of mischief at a Monck Public School, located on Wellington Street

in Bracebridge.

Sometime overnight on Tuesday March 14, the public school as well as two neighbouring businesses had “profane and vulgar graffiti” spray-painted on walls and windows, say police in a report Tuesday, March 21.

They say the same public school was hit again, in similar fashion, overnight on Monday March 20.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.

You can contact Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Police call the graffiti "profane and vulgar."

Police call the graffiti “profane and vulgar.”

Monck Public School was attacked March 14 and again March 20.

Monck Public School was attacked March 14 and again March 20.

The graffiti was spray-painted on the school, a couple of nearby businesses and at least one street sign.

The graffiti reference to ‘sadbois’ is a hip hop term for sad boy.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=27069

Posted by on Mar 21 2017. Filed under Headlines, OPP. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru