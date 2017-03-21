Monck Public School hit with two attacks of ‘profane, vulgar’ graffiti within week

BRACEBRIDGE — Police are looking for someone with a spray can and a penchant for school graffiti.

Provincial police in Bracebridge are investigating two separate incidents of mischief at a Monck Public School, located on Wellington Street

in Bracebridge.

Sometime overnight on Tuesday March 14, the public school as well as two neighbouring businesses had “profane and vulgar graffiti” spray-painted on walls and windows, say police in a report Tuesday, March 21.

They say the same public school was hit again, in similar fashion, overnight on Monday March 20.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.

You can contact Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.