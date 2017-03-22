Barrie man charged with impaired driving after vehicle hits rock cut with 5 people in vehicle

HUNTSVILLE — A Barrie man faces a number of charges, including impaired driving, after a single vehicle accident on Highway 11 northbound between Rowanwood Road and Stephenson Road 12 Tuesday.

Provincial police at Huntsville say that on March 21, 2017 at 7:20 am, members of the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment along with Huntsville Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded after a pick-up truck carrying five people left the roadway and struck a rock cut which resulted in the truck rolling.

They say all the occupants were immediately transported to hospital.

Three of them were treated and released with minor injuries while two remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while the Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) of the OPP attended to conduct their investigation.

The driver of the vehicle Wayne Louste, 52, of Barrie was charged with:

Impaired Driving Cause Bodily Harm’

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Over 80 mg of Alcohol in His Blood;

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Disqualified;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear in Huntsville Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2017 to answer to his charges.