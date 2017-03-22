Gravenhurst outside workers agree to 5-year contract

GRAVENHURST — Outside workers with the town here have agreed to a five-year contract with raises of 1.5 per cent the first year, 1 per cent the next three years and 1.5 per cent in the final year.

On Tuesday, council approved the ratification between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 325, outside workers and the the town.

This agreement follows negotiations which began October 26, 2016, and concluded on Tuesday, March 14 with the ratification vote among members.

“I am very pleased that we could reach a positive outcome for all parties involved, including those to who we are most accountable to in the community,” said Glen Davies, chief administrative officer.

“This five year agreement strikes a fair balance for full-time and part time Outside Workers and Town Management. It helps provide clarity in the collective agreement and will position the Town to continue providing excellent service levels for some time,” Davies explained.

“I’d like to personally thank the entire OPSEU bargaining team for all of your hard work,” added Davies.

According to the town, highlights of the renewed collective agreement include;

A five (5) year term, ending March 31, 2021; wage grid enhancements that will offer salary increases of 1.5% in year one, 1.0% in year’s two and three, and a 1.5% increase set for year four and five. The agreement will also provide nominal increase to weekend stand-by pay;

Creation of new lay-off language that describes the process to be applied in the event of lay-offs;

Elimination of a paid clothing allowance and establishment of a Uniform Policy and guidelines.

Increased flexibility in scheduling of hours over more positions, allowing increased service levels for key functions and activities;

Flexibility to track vacation time in hours rather than in days, allowing ease of administration;

New language in the Collective Agreement that will provide clarity for ease of reference and administration.

The outside workers’ collective agreement between the Town and OPSEU, Local 325 expired on March 31, 2016. Following seven bargaining sessions and two days of conciliation, each party signed a tentative Memorandum of Settlement on March 8, 2017.

“We look forward to continued open dialogue and a strong partnership with our outside Workers as we all work towards providing quality and affordable services to our community,” said Davies.