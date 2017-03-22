Miller helps continue push for all municipalities to get share of gas tax

QUEEN’S PARK — MPP Norm Miller is once again helping push for a private member’s bill that for the 12th time will attempt to ensure that every municipality will get a share of the gas tax that every driver in the province pays for.

Miller says in a release Tuesday that in February fellow Tory John Yakabuski, MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, re-introduced his Private Member’s Bill titled the Gasoline Tax Fairness for All Act.

He says if passed, the bill will ensure that every municipality will get a share of the gas tax that every driver in the province pays for.

Currently, the Gasoline Tax Act only permits those municipalities that have a rapid transit or public transportation system to get a tax rebate. As a result, only 100 out of 444 municipalities receive money from the gas tax even though every resident in the province pays into it.

Since 2005, Yakabuski has repeatedly introduced this legislation in the hopes of ensuring that all municipalities share in a portion of the gas tax, irrespective of a public transportation system.

Miller fully supports the Gasoline Tax Fairness for All Act and encourages his colleagues in the legislature to vote in favor of MPP Yakabuski’s bill.

“The federal government currently distributes their portion of the gas tax to all municipalities,” said Miller “I see no real reason for the province not to do the same”.

The Ontario PC party has endorsed gas tax fairness in its last three election campaigns.

http://www.ontla.on.ca/web/bills/bills_detail.do?locale=en&Intranet=&BillID=4497