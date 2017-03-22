Weekend break-in at Deerhurst nets thieves more than a dozen computers, electronics

HUNTSVILLE — A break-in at Deerhurst Resort has led to a large-scale theft of more than a dozen computers, iPads, tablets, cameras, a TV and portable communication devices.

Provincial police say that on Sunday March 19, 2017, OPP at Huntsville got a call about the break-in that occurred in the main building at Deerhurst Resort, Huntsville.

Their initial investigation found that unknown culprits entered the administrative floor of the resort sometime after 10 p.m. on Saturday March 18 and 8 a.m. on Sunday March 19.

Once inside, the culprits gained access to the office they riffled through drawers and left the offices in disarray.

A substantial amount of electronics were taken from the office, including seven computers left on the desks, five various iPads, other tablets, a Go Pro Hero, Nikon digital camera, power pod, speaker, flat screen TV, walkie talkies along with the charging base and other personal items.

Huntsville OPP are continuing their investigation and is asking for the public’s assistance.

If anyone had seen any suspicious activity during those overnight hours at Deerhurst Resort is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.