Clement not surprisingly critical of federal budget that is continuing growth at a cost

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

An unbalanced federal budget short on new spending and long on “innovation” and more growth at a cost to future generations of Canadians has the local MP here calling for tax cuts.

According to Tony Clement, the Liberal government put forward a no plan to shrink bloated deficits, spark job creation or reduce taxes for Canadians, said the Parry Sound-Muskoka member of Parliament.

“This is a typical Liberal budget,” he said in a release shortly after his party delayed the release of the budget by a half hour to highlight Liberal procedural changes that would strengthen government power at the expense of the opposition to question the government in the House of Commons.

Clement said: “They have lost control of spending and are nickel and diming people to death, with increases on beer, wine, public transit and Uber rides.

“There is no relief on payroll taxes for our small business owners who create jobs in our community, but there is more money for tax auditors,” said Clement.

Federal money for skills training and a half dozen specific industries is predicated on a continuation of growth, which Finance Minister David Morneau said has created 250,000 jobs and reduced the unemployment rate to 6.6 per cent from 7.1 per cent since they came into office.

He says “investing is what optimistic countries do.”

Critics say there is no stimulus for productivity, and this “stay the course” budget is about waiting till closer to an election to spend — or until Donald Trump’s budget plays out on Canada.

Clement says, “Justin Trudeau is helping Liberal consultants and developing ‘Superclusters,’ proving he is totally out of touch with hard-working families.”

Clement says “the budget was heavy on rhetoric and empty promises, with nothing to support rural communities or move lagging infrastructure projects forward. The Liberal government has already hammered Canadians with increased taxes on gasoline and home heating, savings accounts, payroll taxes for businesses, and by ending tax breaks for children’s soccer and piano lessons.

He says “after promising a $10 billion deficit and a return to balance by 2019, the Liberals have overspent by nearly $30 billion. This budget maintains the Liberal spending spree, resulting in deficits piling up for the next 30 years.

“Instead of continuing with failed economic policies, the Liberals must announce a low tax plan that will allow Canadian companies to compete, and help families by reducing their tax burden,” said Clement.