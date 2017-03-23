21 firearms, 7,000 rounds of ammunition among prohibited weapons seized in drug raid in Bala

BALA — A Bala man was in provincial court today facing numerous drug and firearms charges, including possession of 21 weapons and 7,000 rounds of ammunition.

OPP from the Bracebridge detachment, along with the Community Drug Action Team (CDAT), the Muskoka Vice Street Crime Unit and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) executed a warrant on an address in Bala early in the morning on Wednesday, March 21, 2017.

Police say they arrested a Bala area man and seized a large quantity of illegal drugs and paraphernalia, 21 firearms and approximately 7,000 rounds of ammunition.

Police have charged 48 year-old David Stock with the following offenses:

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition CC 92(2)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1) X 22

Breach of Firearms Regulation CC 86(2) X 21

Stock was held for a bail hearing on March 22, 2017, in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.