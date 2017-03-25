Gravenhurst man charged with pair of break-ins, thefts, including Orillia retirement hom

ALLISTON — A Gravenhurst man was in court Friday for a bail hearing after being charged in a pair a break and enters, including one at a retirement home in Orillia.

Provincial police from Orillia and Nottawasaga (Town of New Tecumseth), along with the OPP Street Crime Unit and members from the Orillia OPP arrested a 41-year-old man.

In a release Friday, they said they would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Donald McCreath was arrested on Thursday March 23, 2017.

He was held for a bail hearing on March 24, 2017.