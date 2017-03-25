‘Canada’s Bob Seger Experience’ is Old Time Rock and Roll, live on April 1 at Peter’s Players

Mark Clairmont | MusokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Like Deadheads and metal heads, Peter’s Players fans are legendary for their loyalty to the small cinder block concert venue.

Peter Heads love the garage bands that home host Peter Swanek brings to his converted rec room in Mo’s old machine shop, now a part of the hottest — and coolest — music scene north of Toronto.

To say Swanek is a musical fanatic is like saying the Leafs want to win a Stanley Cup in Canada’s sesquicentennial (Leafs centennial).

And why Swanek’s un-swanky house of the blues and rock is home many nights monthly to top touring acts in Ontario.

Peter’s is their musical Mecca of Muskoka. A Canadian Cavern Club, an ocean away from Liverpool.

Which is why tribute bands have become a popular staple of Peter’s.

He opened March with Hotel California, playing homage to The Eagles.

Saturday April 1 it’s Against The Wind, ‘Canada’s Bob Seger Experience.’

And what do these two trib bands have in common, aside from a worship of classic rock?

Their rock gods were close musical contemporaries out of the ’60s and ’70s.

Seger co-wrote one of the Eagles’ biggest hits, “Heartache Tonight,” with Glenn Frey, who died just a year ago January.

“Against the Wind” is a song by Seger and his Silver Bullet Band from their 1980 album of the same name. It was featured in the 1984 movie “Forrest Gump.”

Which is why ATW drummer and founder Jeff Goldstein is so passionate about Seger and the Silver Bullet Band of that period.

Goldstein, who early on tried tapping out a living in Huntsville, has been working on the Seger sound project for four-and-a-half-years now.

Since as a 16-year-old kid rocker in 1974, the Peterborough Long and McQuade music store employee has loved Seger and “grown up” on him.

“I’ve always been a Bob Seger fan. What’s not to like about him, his vocal style and stories …,” Goldstein told MuskokaTODAILY.com in a phone conference last week.

After decades in other rock bands, Goldstein, now 58, teamed up with John Jamieson on keys. Together, they’ve sifted through the Seger discographyand synthesized Seger’s Silver Bullet sound into an authentic salute to one of rock’s great howlin’ singers.

“He lays it all out. He’s a regular guy, works hard.”

“There’s no question,” adds Jamieson on the call.

His roots and boots are down earth.

Working class?

“Just like us,” says Jamieson, a Toronto-based musician and owner of Soundhouse Studio near Peterborough, which he is building.

Goldstein and Jamieson are: “Determined to have Seger fans on their feet, dancing, waving their arms and belting out the lyrics that over decades had bookmarked their lives, thanks to the raw passion and undeniable gritty Detroit sound,” says a release from the band this week.

When Goldstein met Jamieson a few years ago, he said he had found the key element to solidifying his vision. Jamieson, as musical director and co-producer, has structured and maintains a strong foundation that is responsible for the band having the organized creative freedom to perform at full potential led by his long time experience and rock solid keyboard style.

They are joined by a handful of other talented GTA musicians in the backup band and on vocals.

With that focus, ATW is bringing these memories back to life for their audiences, currently featuring acclaimed singer/songwriter and powerhouse performer, Steve Dickinson, to its nine-piece band.

Dickinson’s dynamic lead vocals caught the attention of sax icon Alto Reed, founding member of, the Silver Bullet Band., who invited him to front Alto Reed’s Rock & Roll All-Stars on-tour, as well as recording the – “Tonight We Ride” album together and forming their duo — “Reed & Dickinson.”

Goldstein is proud to have Dickinson onboard, adding “his authentic blue-collar, edgy-root rock sound that ignites the ATW stage.”

He says he’s also happy to have driving tenor, alto and baritone sax great John Panchyshyn on the stand.

Panchyshyn is a Canadian reed player well respected for his session work on countless recordings, and renowned for his live performances, which include his long association with internationally acclaimed entertainers The Lincolns and Oakland Stroke, a Tower of Power tribute band.

Peter Heads will watch ATW and catch Seger-fever all over, as Goldstein promised when he began his quest to present this top notch Seger experience.

Hear hit songs like “Night Moves,” “Old Time Rock and Roll” and “Hollywood Nights.”

Every ATW concert guides the audience down memory lane proving, as Seger wrote, “Rock and Roll Never Forgets.”

Rock-N Entertainment presents “Against the Wind: Canada’s Bob Seger Experience” at Peter’s Players 830 Muskoka Road South Gravenhurst at 8 p.m., doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $90 and available at Peter’s Players, online at http://www.petersplayers.com/event_post/against-the-wind or by calling 705-687-2117.