Gravenhurt fire bylaw in effect April 1 to Oct. 31

GRAVENHURST — It may not look like a problem today, but with spring’s arrival and warmer weather ahead, the bylaw and fire departments would like to remind community members in Gravenhurst about burning regulations and safety.

As of April 1, daytime burning is prohibited until October 31.

In Ward 1, all open air burning is prohibited at all times.

Areas outside of Ward 1 are permitted contained and supervised fires two hours before sunset through to 2 hours after sunrise, however are not permitted to burn during the day.

“It doesn’t take much for a burning ember from a fire pit to be carried a considerable distance in a brisk wind and potentially starting an unwanted fire on a neighbouring property or near a vehicle or structure,” said Robert King, fire prevention officer. “Abiding by the open air by-law regulations will greatly lessen the chances of that happening,” added King.

Factors to consider if burning:

Only class A Combustibles can be burned

Fires must be 15 metres from all structures and vehicles

Fires cannot exceed 2 X 2 metres in size

Fires are not permitted in windy conditions

Smoke cannot impair motorists or other residents

Fires must be attended at all times with a water supply readily available

Zero tolerance for burning during declared fire bans

These factors are enforced pro-actively and on complaint basis throughout the burning season and can levy fines ranging between $200 to $350. If the fire is not a safety hazard and emergency services are not required, members of the community should call the Bylaw department to report a burning bylaw complaint,” said Dustin Gronc, manager of By-Law Services.

The town says recognizes that the winter has been particularly hard on trees, shrubs and plants around properties and that there is likely a lot of dead-fall people wish to clean up. Instead of burning these materials we encourage you to take them to the local landfill where they will eventually be turned into mulch that can be re-used to keep our green spaces fresh and healthy.