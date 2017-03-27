Muskoka To-DAILY

Barrie police on the lookout for escaped offender

TORONTO A Canada-wide warrant for federal offender has police in Barrie on the lookout.

Ryan Hamelin may be in Barrie, the GTA or Alberta.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breach of his Long Term Supervision Order.

Ryan Hamelin is serving the final 1 month and 29 days of his sentence for criminal harrassment.

He is described as a 36 year old white male, 5’8 (173 cm’s), 170 lbs (77 kgs) and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Hamelin has numerous tattoos. On the left side of his neck is a  ” blue Tribal:” on the back of neck is “SC,” on his right hand “Ayden 2005; on his ears a “Scorpio” sign and star; behind his ears are” M;” on his left wrist a blue and red wristband; on his left hand are Chinese symbols, a coloured circle; and on his right forearm “Koi fish” to name a few.

The offender is known to frequent the Barrie and the GTA.

He also may attempt to flee to Alberta.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 911.

