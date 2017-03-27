Port Carling restaurant Loondocks wins ‘Distinguished Restaurant of North America’ award

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Port Carling’s Loondocks joins the ranks of some of the most celebrated restaurants in North America.

There are only 642 restaurants in the world that hold a Distinguished Restaurant of North America (DiRōNA) Award — one of the most prestigious awards for fine dining — and Loondocks is now one of them.

“The 13 restaurants to win the DiRōNA Award for 2016 represent the best in fine dining,” said Scott Breard, DiRōNA executive director in a release Monday afternoon.

“For the first time in the history of the organization, DiRōNA has been awarded to a restaurant in the Muskoka region.”

“Loondocks is a beautiful example of a restauranteur’s dedication to culinary excellence in an relaxed setting that is welcoming to both locals and summer cottager,” says the citation.

Breard says the award, founded in 1990, is meant to promote the fine dining industry and offer recognition to award winners across North America. The authority for excellence in distinguished dining, DiRōNA provides a forum for education, networking, philanthropy, marketing benefits for the distinguished dining community.

ABOUT LOONDOCKS:

Loondocks, is a culinary cornerstone in the heart of Muskoka overlooking the iconic Indian River. Chef Kevin welcomes you to enjoy award-winning cuisine, featuring fresh local culinary creations prepared from scratch. Enjoy industry leading service and a great selection of fine wine while relaxing in a casual, contemporary dining room, or outdoors on their breathtaking waterfront patio.

Loondocks 98 Joseph Street Port Carling, 0N, P0B1J0 www.loondocks.ca