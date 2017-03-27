MPP Miller speaks in legislature in support of ‘Bethune’ Chinese high school in Gravenhurst

QUEEN’S PARK — Gravenhurst’s proposed ‘Bethune’ Chinese high school got the public support of the local MPP today.

As the province negotiates the final details of the bilingual secondary school to open next year, Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, spoke in support of the Town of Gravenhurst’s proposal to redevelop the lands of the former Muskoka Regional Centre to become a Maple Leaf School.

The 70-acre site on Lake Muskoka is owned by the province.

Maple Leaf Schools is a Chinese educational company that offers bilingual education in English and Chinese leading to a dual Chinese and Canadian high school diploma. There are currently 25,000 students studying at Maple Leaf Schools in 14 cities in China and they are planning to develop a flagship school in North America.

“For many years Gravenhurst has been seeking a partner to redevelop the old Muskoka Regional Centre,” Miller told the legislature. “They have found a great partner in Maple Leaf Schools.”

Maple Leaf Schools are particularly interested in the site of the Muskoka Regional Centre because Gravenhurst is the home town of Dr. Norman Bethune, after whom they are planning to name the school, Mille said in the release.

“Having met with the Town of Gravenhurst and Maple Leaf Schools, I am impressed with their proposal,” said Miller. “This project would bring 200 construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs to Gravenhurst (when fully up an running) and would fit well with the town’s plans for this site. I fully support this proposal.”

Meanwhile, also this morning during Question Period, Miller asked Premier Kathleen Wynne how the government can be running ads that the Auditor General says would not have been permitted two years ago.

“In light of the government’s hydro ads, which the Auditor General has described as ‘conveying a positive impression of the current government,’” Miller and Caledon-Dufferin MPP Sylvia Jones questioned Wynne about the 2015 changes to the Government Advertising Act and asked that she reinstate the Auditor’s powers to block partisan ads.

Starting in 2006, the Auditor General had reviewed all government advertising before it ran and blocked ads that were deemed too partisan to be paid for by taxpayers.

In 2015, Miller’s release says, the Wynne government changed that legislation, taking away the Auditor’s authority to reject partisan ads and making the Auditor General into a rubber stamp.

“I am disappointed the premier refuses to reinstate the Auditor General’s role as an impartial judge of what is and is not partisan advertising,” said Miller. “Since the Premier watered down the Auditor’s powers in 2015 the government has run multiple taxpayer funded ads that would not have been allowed under the previous legislation – including the recent hydro ads.”

Other partisan ad campaigns that the Auditor General has said would not have been allowed under the previous legislation include the $6-million climate change ads, the almost $800,000 Ontario Retirement Pension Plan ads and ads about healthcare spending and education.

After the Premier refused to reinstate the authority of the Auditor General, Miller launched a petition so that Ontarians can express their desire not to see their tax dollars spent on partisan advertising. The petition can be found on Norm Miller’s website at www.normmillermpp.com.