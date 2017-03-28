Rama beginning talks with federal, provincial governments on 1923 Williams Treaties

MuskokaTODAILY.com staff

RAMA — Terms of negotiation have been set for treaty talks involving the Chippewas of Rama, Chippewas of Georgian Bay and five other First Nations across Central Ontario.

Negotiations to Begin Towards the Joint Resolution of Long-Standing Treaty-Related Dispute

The Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario and the seven Williams Treaties First Nations today marked a historic milestone in the spirit of reconciliation, by agreeing to work together toward a shared and just resolution of a longstanding treaty-related dispute, says a provincial release.

The parties have agreed to a process to begin formal negotiations to reach a joint resolution of the Alderville litigation.

Canada and Ontario have also recognized the pre-existing treaty harvesting rights of the Williams Treaties First Nations’ members to hunt, trap, fish and gather for food, social and ceremonial purposes in certain areas covered by pre-Confederation treaties. While this is a key first step, much work remains to be done before a negotiated settlement can be reached.

The Williams Treaties were signed in 1923; over 90 years later, questions remain about the making, terms, interpretation and implementation of these treaties. The goal of these negotiations is to reach an enduring settlement that advances reconciliation with the First Nations for the benefit of everyone.

QUICK FACTS:

The Williams Treaties First Nations are: Alderville First Nation, Beausoleil First Nation, Chippewas of Georgina Island, Chippewas of Rama, Curve Lake First Nation, Hiawatha First Nation and Mississaugas of Scugog Island.

The Alderville litigation was filed by the seven First Nations in 1992 and went to trial in 2012.

Ensuring the long-term sustainability of natural resources for future generations will be a key priority for all parties.

No one will lose their private property in this process.

Consultations with other Indigenous groups, municipalities and other stakeholders will be undertaken during the negotiations.

