Repeat offender picked up in Barrie by ROPE squad

BARRIE — A repeat offender who fled on parole has been apprehended here.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that federal offender Ryan Hamelin, who went unlawfully at large on March 18, 2017, was picked up in Barrie on Tuesday.

He was located and arrested by the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad.

He was serving the remaining 1 month, 29 days of his sentence for criminal harrassment and he breached his long-term supervision order as his whereabouts became unknown.

The ROPE Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.