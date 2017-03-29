Huntsville TED talk on ‘Art of Belonging’ and building community Thursday night

HUNTSVILLE — The Muskoka Family Network and Community Living Huntsville hope a free live webcast Thursday at the Waterloo Centre here on the “Art of Belonging” will “will help spark conversations that will encourage” residents to discuss what it means to belong to and build a community.

Partners for Planning is hosting this TED talk inspired event featuring six different speakers in Toronto and will be available through webcast all across Ontario.

That evening, they will stream the webcast live on a large screen to hear stories and testimonies of how the feeling of belonging has impacted lives across the province.

Following the webcast, they invite you to connect and engage in this very same conversation; form a local perspective for the Huntsville community.

“It is our hope that this webinar will help spark conversations that will encourage us to continue on the journey of belonging in the community of Huntsville. Let’s think new thoughts, ponder different perspectives, and consider cultural variations together,” said Carla O’Neill

Join them March 30 at the Waterloo Centre for this free event.

RSVP to O’Neill at Carla.oneill@clhuntsville.ca or 705-789-4543 x 268.

And see attached poster below for more details.

For more info, contact O’Neill at Muskoka Family Network by phone at: 705-789-4543 x 268; or by email at: muskokafamilynetwork@gmail.com; or their Facebook page: Muskoka Family Network