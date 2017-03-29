OPP in Orillia investigating sexual assault after victim let alleged ‘workman’ into home

ORILLIA — Provincial police here are investigating a reported sexual assault Tuesday after the victim let the male suspect into her house under the premise that some work needed to be done.

Police say in a release that the investigation is still in the early stages.

However, the OPP would like to remind the public to always use caution when people are coming to the door soliciting. If you have unknown persons attending your home, always check for identification to verify who the person is and who they are representing.

Never let people into your home unless you arranged the appointment yourself.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources tips and links

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate this crime.

Anyone having information regarding this occurrence is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).