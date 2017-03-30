9 Weismiller Lumber workers in Bala split $60,538 LOTT0 6/49 prize

TORONTO — The gang at Weismiller Lumber in Bala has been buying lotto tickets together for years.

“We’ve won a few small ones here and there,” said Dave Weismiller this morning.

But they started off 2017 splitting $60,538 nine ways after winning the Dec. 31, 2016 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The group matched five numbers plus the bonus number to win a secondary prize.

But so did three other tickets, so instead of winning $240,000 they settled for $6,726.40 each.

The group members are:

Ellen Campbell of Torrance

Barry Weismiller of Bala

David Weismiller of Bracebridge

Llora Weismiller of Bala

Michael Cochrane of Gravenhurst

Michael Weismiller of Bala

Nora Goltz of Bala

Peter Morrison of Bala

William Goltz of Bala

The winning ticket was purchased at Bala Freshmart on Mill Street in Bala.