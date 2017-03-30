9 Weismiller Lumber workers in Bala split $60,538 LOTT0 6/49 prize
TORONTO — The gang at Weismiller Lumber in Bala has been buying lotto tickets together for years.
“We’ve won a few small ones here and there,” said Dave Weismiller this morning.
But they started off 2017 splitting $60,538 nine ways after winning the Dec. 31, 2016 LOTTO 6/49 draw.
The group matched five numbers plus the bonus number to win a secondary prize.
But so did three other tickets, so instead of winning $240,000 they settled for $6,726.40 each.
The group members are:
Ellen Campbell of Torrance
Barry Weismiller of Bala
David Weismiller of Bracebridge
Llora Weismiller of Bala
Michael Cochrane of Gravenhurst
Michael Weismiller of Bala
Nora Goltz of Bala
Peter Morrison of Bala
William Goltz of Bala
The winning ticket was purchased at Bala Freshmart on Mill Street in Bala.
