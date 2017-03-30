Driver arrested in hit-and-run accident on Hwy. 60

HUNTSVILLE — Police have identified the driver wanted in a hit-and-run accident here on Hwy. 60 almost two weeks ago.

They say shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday March 18, 2017, OPP at Huntsville and Muskoka Paramedics responded to a 911 call for an injured pedestrian east of Allison’s Point Road in Huntsville.

A 33-year-old Huntsville man had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in southern Ontario with serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

As a result of an OPP investigation, they say the driver of the fail remain vehicle has been identified.

But police say they are not releasing the name at this time as the investigation is continuing.

They thank the public for their help locating the driver.