Bracebridge woman, 54, dies in ATV accident early Friday morning

BRACEBRIDGE — A Bracebridge woman is dead after an ATV collision early this morning, when it left the road, rolling down into a creek.

Provincial police here say they responded to a single vehicle all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred on Col Maude Trail in Bracebridge at 4:45 a.m. March 31, 2017.

Two people were riding on an ATV during the early morning hours when they left the roadway traveling down an embankment before coming to rest in a creek.

The collision claimed the life of 53 year-old Susanna Heinonen.

The 54-year-old man riding with her escaped uninjured.

Police are continuing the investigation with the assistance of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit and ask that anyone with information please contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.