MAHC’s CAO Bubela tops list of 110 hospital, municipal government workers on Sunshine list

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

MUSKOKA — Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare CAO Natalie Bubela tops a list of 110 hospital and municipal government-paid workers on the province’s ‘Sunshine list.’

All made more than $100,000 in salary in 2016.

Bubela earned $244,000, among 53 employees at MAHC.

MPP Norm Miller earned $127,000, by comparison.

Five of the seven Muskoka CAOs topped him on the list, too.

District CAO Michael Duben was the second highest paid, at $201,000. And 27 others at the district were also paid more than $100,000.

Among the towns:

Gravenhurst CAO Glen B. Davies at $186,807 topped six in Gravenhurst

Bracebridge’s public works director at $181,161 topped seven there. CAO John Sisson earned $119,000.

Huntsville CAO Denise Corry at $146,491 topped seven there.

Georgian Bay CAO Laurie Kennard at $145,000 topped five there.

Lake of Bays CAO Michelle Percival at $123,250 topped four there.

Other notable Muskoka-related earners included the YMCA’s CAO Robert Armtrong, who was paid $200,644.

And among other Muskoka-related on the list, were the two school board directors of education.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board’s Larry Hope was paid $202,000, topping 166 from the public board on the list.

And the Simcoe-Muskoka Catholic School Board’s Brian Beal earned $202,000, topping a list of 169.

To search the government listings, go to: https://www.ontario.ca/page/public-sector-salary-disclosure-2016-all-sectors-and-seconded-employees