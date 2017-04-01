Furnance inspection suspect wanted in Orillia sex assault

ORILLIA — Provincial police here have a drawing of a sex assault suspect they are looking for.

On Tuesday, March 28, OPP at Orillia responded to a 911 call about a suspect who came to the victim’s home requesting to inspect her furnace.

The victim let the male suspect into her house.

The police investigation is continuing and the Orillia OPP have released a description of the suspect:

He is a male with light brown skin, dark brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5-foot-8, with a thin build and was clean shaven.

Police would like to remind the public to always use caution when people are coming to the door soliciting. If you have unknown persons attending your home, always ask for and verify their identification. It would be safer not to allow people into your home unless you arranged the appointment yourself.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources tips and links

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate this crime. Anyone having information regarding this occurrence is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

