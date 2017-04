Missing Huntsville teen being sought

HUNTSVILLE — A local teen is being sought after going missing Wednesday.

Provincial police at Huntsville are asking for assistance in locating a missing female from the town of Huntsville.

Leslie Ann Aysanabee, 19, was last seen on April 5, 2017 at about 11 a.m. on Meadow Park Drive in Huntsville.

She has medical issues and police are concerned for her well-being.