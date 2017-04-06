Rains continue warnings about flood potential across Central Ontario

LINDSAY — Rain is greening the earth — but it’s also sprouting warnings of potential flooding.

Provincial police here note a weather statement indicating heavy precipitation and potential for flooding in local watersheds in and around Kawartha Lakes.

The same applies to much of Muskoka and Parry Sound, says the MNRF.

Everyone says water levels in the area are already high and with rainfall expected to be very heavy at times there is concern for flooding.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bancroft District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook is in effect for all of Bancroft District.

Also, a Flood Watch is in effect for the York and Burnt River Watersheds including the Irondale River, due to limited storage capacity and the responsive nature of these river systems.

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP would like to remind residents and visitors to be very cautious in and around fast moving waters, be aware that conditions in and around rivers and streams can change rapidly. Keep children and pets away from fast moving water and potential areas for flooding.

Check for updates to the changing conditions www.ontario.ca/flooding and check Environment Canada Weather conditions at http://weather.gc.ca/