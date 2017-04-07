Winter’s last blast surprises many waking up this morning

MUSKOKA – Winter’s last blast(?) had residents here waking up to more snow than they’d seen in a month.

Overnight flurries amounted to 5 to 10 cms in some locations, surprising many at the amount.

Street plows and sidewalk scapers were out in Gravenhurst piling up small mounds along the edges, of about 15 cms hight.

Meanwhile, the roads were a mess, many drivers had forgotten about, with some slippery conditions causing spinouts.

On the highways overnight, southbound Hwy. 11 was closed briefly south of Southwood road as a two-trailer transport jacknifed halfway up the hill where rock cut work was done last fall.

Fortunately, Friday afternoon is supposed to warm up and lead to double-digit weather on Saturday and part of Sunday.