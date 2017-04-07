Muskoka To-DAILY

Winter’s last blast surprises many waking up this morning

MUSKOKA – Winter’s last blast(?) had residents here waking up to more snow than they’d seen in a month.

Drivers woke up to more snow than they wanted to on April 7.

Overnight flurries amounted to 5 to 10 cms in some locations, surprising many at the amount.

Street plows and sidewalk scapers were out in Gravenhurst piling up small mounds along the edges, of about 15 cms hight.

Meanwhile, the roads were a mess, many drivers had forgotten about, with some slippery conditions causing spinouts.

On the highways overnight, southbound Hwy. 11 was closed briefly south of Southwood road as a two-trailer transport jacknifed halfway up the hill where rock cut work was done last fall.

Fortunately, Friday afternoon is supposed to warm up and lead to double-digit weather on Saturday and part of Sunday.

Overnight, Hwy. 11 S. south of Gravenhurst was closed for a jack-knifed tractor trailer.

Gravenhurst's downtown was covered in snow hopefully one last time this year.

