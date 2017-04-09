Boy, 8, drowns after falling out of canoe and going over High Falls Saturday afternoon

BRACEBRIDGE — An Etobicoke man has been charged with impaired operation of a canoe after an eight-year-old boy from Huntsville died Friday afternoon after going over the High Falls on the Muskoka River at Bracebridge.

Police say the accused is said to be a friend of the family.

They say that on April 7, 2017, at approximately 5:30 p.m. OPP at Bracebridge, along with Muskoka Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Bracebridge Fire Department and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry responded to a report of a canoe that had overturned in the Muskoka River near High Falls and both occupants, a man and a child, had been thrown into the river.

Police rushed to the scene and located the man who said that the child was unaccounted for.

Officers searched the area and located the child who, although he was wearing a life jacket, had gone over the falls. Officers entered the water to retrieve him and CPR was initiated. The boy was transported to hospital but has since succumbed to his injuries.

The man was also transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries relating to his exposure to the elements.

Police have charged 37-year-old David Sillars, of Etobicoke, with Impaired Operation of a Vessel Causing Death CC 255(3) and Care and Control over 80mgs CC 253(1)(b) and he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 9th, 2017 to answer to his charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.