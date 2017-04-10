DragonFly’s ‘Death Trap’ dinner theatre great palate cleanser after light, fluffy musicals

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

BRACEBRIDGE — After feasting on a winter’s worth of musical smorgasbords, theatre lovers can dine on some lighter fare starting Wednesday with a daring dinner theatre play that’s “full of mystery, murder and mayhem.”

That is if you consider a killing more appetizing after a couple of great light but fluffy Rotary offerings.

If you want, you can call this death by chocolate.

Dragonfly Theatre Company has a new home, and the veteran thespians have rolled out the welcome mat with a dinner theatre production more suited for the après palate.

They have chosen the Quality Inn, (formerly The Riverside) to open their first production this season.

David Friesen, the proprietor of the Pasta Tree Restaurant at the Inn, will continue to be Dragonfly’s caterer.

Dragonfly’s first presentation is a comedy thriller, “Death Trap,” by Ira Levin.

Playwright Sydney Bruhl has writer’s block when he reads a manuscript, sent to him through the mail, by an ex student at one of his seminars. He and his wife agree it is such a good script, he should collaborate with the young man., to get him past his block.

Under the guise of polishing it up.

Movie fans will remember Michael Caine and Dyan Canon playing those parts, with Christopher Reeve as the unsuspecting aspiring writer invited to their rustic retreat filled with a macabre assortment of Bruhl’s past murder mystery successes. And that’s where the plot begins to turn for the impressed, eager young playwright who is thrilled at the chance to work with the great Sydney Bruhl.

The cast are all previous Dragonfly performers.

Bruhl is played by James Fairbairn, last seen in “Dial M for Murder.”

The student played by local high school teacher Earl Sacrey was with DragonFly in “Sitting Pretty.”

The wife Myra, portrayed by Emma Phillips, a founder of DragonFly, has been involved in all productions in some capacity, and was last seen on stage in “Harvey.”

As was Jim Dwyer, who plays the lawyer Porter, and Pru Donaldson also a DragonFly founder, who plays Helga ten Dorp, the Dutch psychic.

Allen Hutchings is the director, who you might remember as the husband in “Dial M for Murder.”

Jiana Ralston Cutting is the stage manager. She has worked with DragonFly on most of their productions, so you know it will be good.

The play is full of mystery, murder and mayhem. It moves at a good pace and will have the audience guessing through all the twists and turns. It is suitable for all age groups,

Dragonfly Theatre looks forward to seeing all its past clientele once again supporting them, as they have generously done in the past.

The play opens on April 12 and runs on 12, 13, 14 and 15 and then the following week, on 19, 20, 21, 22.

Tickets are $25 or $50 with dinner.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online . A Credit card number, and meal choice should be available when you book. Also an e-mail address so that you can receive your receipt.

For more information, go to www.dragonflytheatre.ca

Dragonfly Theatre Company is very excited to bring you a great evening of entertainment in the true style of dinner theatre, as they first presented it in the intimate Trillium Court at the Gravenhurst Opera House in August 2006.