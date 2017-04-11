BMLSS ‘Band Bash’ Wednesday night fundraiser for music program with Muskoka Concert Band

BRACEBRIDGE — Bach meets rock Wednesday, April 12, at the Rene Caisse Theatre in a fundraiser for the BMLSS high school music program.

It’s a free-will offering concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

New music director Benji Jordan, a Huntsville native, has arranged a ‘Band Bash’ featuring the Jr. Concert Band, the Sr. Concert Band, and the BML Jazz Ensemble.

The money raised will go toward Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Secondary School groups traveling to festivals in Collingwood and Montreal next year.

The Grade 9s will Play “Ants in the Pants.”

The jazz band will play “Zero Gravity” and “Freddie Freeloader.”

And the concert band will play two medleys from the hit TV show “GLEE” and a Beatles Medley based on “Sgt. Peppers Lonley Hearts Club Band.”

They will be joined by Neil Barlow and the Muskoka Concert Band, who will perform four pieces: “Madrigalum,” “Chandler Pointe Suite,” “Knightsbridge March,” and “Snake Fence Country.”

Then, jointly, all 70-or-so musicians will gather on stage for the final two numbers, “Redemption,” conducted by Barlow; and “Duke Ellington In Concert,” conducted by Jordan.

Jordan, Huntsville High School grad, just replaced John Miniss, who ran the high school band program for about a decade, before moving to Hamilton.

The new music teacher attended Ottaway University, where he got his music teacher’s BA. And he is a bass player, who plays regularly around Huntsville with Tobin Spring in his bands Laganza and Tobin Spring and the Blues Collective.