DEATH NOTICE: Marianne Clairmont, former VON nurse in Gravenhurst

Clairmont, Marianne, 87

Peacefully at the Simcoe Manor in Beeton on Friday, March 31, 2017 in her 88th year.

Marianne was the beloved wife to John Clairmont of Alliston formerly of Gravenhurst.

Beloved mother to Cathleen (Peter) Vanderpost of Utopia, Michael (Michele) Clairmont of Barrie and Brian (Karen) Clairmont also of Barrie. Much loved grandmother to Glen, Blair, Steven, Keith and Katelyn. Beloved sister to Erna Freison, Peter (Justina) Penner, Thelma Reimer, Catherine (John) Lerch and Corney (Sondra) Penner.

The family will receive friends at the Cavill ~ Turner Funeral Home in Gravenhurst on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Parish Prayers will be recited in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in Gravenhurst on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Marianne may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to the Mennonite Central Committee or to a charity of your choice.

She was a former Victorian Order of Nurses nurse in Gravenhurst and in Newmarket. She was also a church organist at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Gavenhurst, after retiring there. And she was also member of the Cellar Singers for a number of years.