Almost a dozen people charged with trespassing on former Muskoka Centre property

GRAVENHURST— Proposed changes to the former Muskoka Centre here seems to have peaked interest.

Provincial police say they have charged almost a dozen people over the last several days with trespassing on the former Muskoka Regional Centre property, located at the end of Muskoka Road North in the town of Gravenhurst.

This property is fenced, gated and signs are posted prohibiting entry but that does not seem to deter people from finding a way to gain entry illegally.

One officer even located a couple and their two teenage children entering illegally by climbing a fence.

Police would like to remind people to respect the laws and not enter areas prohibited to them.

Trespassers can face provincial offense charges and fines, and if damage is caused to the area and buildings, may face a criminal charge of mischief.

Members of the community are encouraged to become engaged in the overall safety and security of their community and call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if they have information or suspect illegal activity is occurring.

Negotiations are underway for a bilingual Chinese boarding high school, between the province, which owns the 70-acre site; the Town of Gravenhurst, which is brokering the deal; and the two school partners: China Maple Leaf Educational Systems (based in Hong Kong) and Knightstone Capital Management, in Toronto.