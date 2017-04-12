BML music program fundraiser Wednesday featured 75-piece Muskoka-wide band

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

BRACEBRIDGE – “Ants in Your Pants,” “Freddie the Freeloader,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” and “Snake Fence Country” were among the highlights performed by four different bands Thursday night at the Rene Caisse Theatre’s “Band Bash.”

The fundraiser for the Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Secondary School music program brought together about 75 local bandsmen and women in the teens to their 80s for a good cause.

The played a dozen numbers in total during the enjoyable 90-minute concert performance.

This was the third year the two bands have combined their musical talents to help the students fundraise and gain experience playing in public and with other like-minded Muskoka musicians.

Some local high schools student ocassionally play regularly with the MCB, which also has some music graduates of the local high schools in Gravenhurst, Bracebridge and Huntsville.

BML students are planning trips to regional band competitions in Collingwood and Montreal and need some money and experience performing.

They got both, as about 100 people enjoyed a 90-minute concert featuring BML’s Grade 9 band (which opened with O’Canada), the Jazz Band that channelled Mile Davis, the BML Sr. Concert Band who ratcheted up the decibel level with three pop and rock pieces; and the Muskoka Concert Band who performed “Chandler’s Point Suite,” a tribute to life on Lake of Bays by cottager and composer Vern Kennedy.

Then Benji Jordan, new rookie school music director and veteran MCB conductor Neil Barlow took turns waving the baton for the final two pieces, “Redemption” and “Duke Ellington in Concert” with all 75 young and old musicians teaming up to rip the roof off the concert hall.

The show was so impressive, former BML music director John Miniss, who came up from Hamilton for the conert, came on stage after to congratulate all the players.

Students will continue to raise funds for their trips this spring.

To donate, email Jordan at Benji.Jordan@TLDSB.ON.CA

