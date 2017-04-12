Body of missing worker on snowmobile found in Lake Joe

BRACEBRIDGE – Police are investigating after the body of a missing worker who went through the ice on a snowmobile was found a month after he disappeared.

Provincial police at Bracebridge say that on March 16, 2017, officers responded to a report that Christopher Steele, of Muskoka Lakes Township, had been working on an island on Lake Joseph and travelling on the ice via motorized snow vehicle when he failed to return home.

An exhaustive OPP air and ground search was conducted at the time that was suspended until further information was made available.

On Wednesday, April 12, Bracebridge OPP officers along with the assistance of the OPP Marine Unit and OPP Aviation Services resumed the search.

Officers located and recovered Steele’s body near Silver Birches Island on Lake Joseph in the township of Muskoka Lakes.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.