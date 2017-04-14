Oro-Medonte man charged with human trafficking

ORILLIA — An Oro-Medonte man has been charged with human trafficking.

Provincial police say in a release Friday the Orillia OPP detachment’s Crime Unit under the direction of Detective Staff Sergeant Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is currently conducting an investigation into several sexual related offences which also involve human trafficking.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, police have arrested and charged 58 year-old Isaac James Crooks, of Oro-Medonte Township with:

One (1) count of Trafficking of a Person, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

One (1) count of Trafficking of a Person Under 16 years of age, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Seven (7) counts of Sexual Assault on a person Under 16 years of age, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Five (5) counts of Sexual Interference with a person under 16 years of age, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Seven (7) counts of Invitation to Sexual Touching with a person under 16 years of age, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused, who also goes by the first name of “Ike” appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Barrie on April 11, 2017 and was remanded in custody to return on April 18, 2017 for a bail hearing.

There is currently a court imposed publication ban in place which restricts further details from being released.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate these incidents and has established a tip line. Anyone, including possible unidentified victims having any information about similar offences involving the accused is asked to please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or the tip line at 1-844-677-5050.

You can also submit your tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display. You will remain anonymous, will not be required to testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.