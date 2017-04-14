Huntsville man among 5 charged in child pornography investigation

ORILLIA — A Huntsville man is among five people facing a total of 16 child pornography charges.

Provincial police say Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Technological Crime Unit, the Barrie Police Service (Internet Child Exploitation) and the South Simcoe Police Service jointly worked on several separate investigations involving the online exploitation of children.

They say in a release Friday that the investigations took place over a two month period and resulted in the execution of eight search warrants, the seizure and forensic examination of 47 devices and the arrest five men in separate child pornography investigations.

A total of 16 child sexual exploitation charges including luring a child over the Internet, possession, accessing and making available- images of child pornography. A related investigation has been forwarded to law enforcement partners in the United States for follow up.

A summary of the investigations, involved persons and charges laid are as follows:

– March 28, 2017 the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and the South Simcoe Police Service concluded a child pornography investigation. Kyle Evans, 25, of Bradford, was charged with Possession of child pornography (2 counts).

The accused will return to court on May 18, 2017 in Bradford, Ontario.

– On April 3, 2017, the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Technological Crime Unit and the Barrie Police Service (ICE unit) conducted an online undercover investigation resulting in an arrest of a 26 year old male from Barrie.

Policecharged Jayme Syring, 26, with luring a child over the Internet. (2 counts). The accused was later released from a bail hearing and will return to court on April 12, 2017 in Barrie.

– On April 4, 2017 the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Technological Crime Unit, Huntsville OPP Detachment and the Barrie Police Service (ICE unit) arrested a man following a child pornography investigation. Frederick (Rod) MacLeod, 58, of Huntsville, Ontario was arrested and charged with Possession of child pornography (3 counts). The accused was released from a bail hearing and will return to court on April 19, 2017 in Huntsville.

– On April 4, 2017 the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Technological Crime Unit and the Barrie Police Service (ICE unit) arrested a man following a child pornography investigation. Richard Sheardown, 50, of Barrie, was arrested and charged with Possession of child pornography (2 counts).

The accused was released from a bail hearing and will return to court on May 1, 2017 in Barrie.

– On April 5, 2017 the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Technological Crime Unit and the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment arrested a man following a child pornography investigation initiated by the Greater Sudbury Police Service. Thomas Arthur Reid, 61 years old of Essa Township, Ontario was arrested and charged with Possession of child pornography (3 counts), accessing child pornography (2 counts) and making available child pornography (2 counts). The accused was released from a bail hearing and will return to court on April 17, 2017 in Bradford.

Police say the investigations are continuing.