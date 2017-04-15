Muskoka To-DAILY

Huntsville man charged with second-degree murder after fellow resident dies in altercation

HUNTSVILLE A Huntsville man faces a second-degree murder charge after another Huntsville man died during what police call an assault, Thursday night.

Provincial police here say that on April 13, 2017, at about 8:30 p.m., officers from the Huntsville OPP detachment, along with members of the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a report of an assault at an Aspdin Road residence in Huntsville.

They say that upon arrival, an injured male was located at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Michel Eearl.

A post mortem examination has been scheduled for April 15, 2017 at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS‎) located in Toronto.

As a result of the preliminary police investigation, Charles Hayhoe, 42, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder and has been remanded in custody pending a Bail Hearing scheduled for April 18, 2017 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The investigation into this death is continuing under the direction of Detective Inspector Robert Matthews of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=27295

Posted by on Apr 15 2017. Filed under Headlines, OPP. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru