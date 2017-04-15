Free clothing giveaway on April 22 at St. James Anglican Church
GRAVENHURST — St. James Anglican Church, in Gravenhurst, is holding a free clothing giveaway Sat. April 22, at 191 Hotchkiss St.
Please use basement entrance off of John Street.
For information call the church office at 705-687-4624.
