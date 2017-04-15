Muskoka To-DAILY

Free clothing giveaway on April 22 at St. James Anglican Church

GRAVENHURST — St. James Anglican Church, in Gravenhurst, is holding a free clothing giveaway Sat. April 22, at 191 Hotchkiss St.

Please use basement entrance off of John Street.

For information call the church office at 705-687-4624.

