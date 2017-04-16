Muskoka To-DAILY

Easter at St. James has 150th concert series performance by Darryl Hollingsworth April 16

GRAVENHURST – St. James Anglican Church wraps up its Easter Weekend celebrations Sunday afternoon with a musical tribute.

April’s showers were great for the flowers at St. James Anglican Church in Gravenhurst as they celebrated Easter today and were a welcoming sight for Lois Cooper and others who arrived with their umbrellas for the morning service.

As part of their year-long 150th anniversary party to mark the beginnings of the church in Gravenhurst, the congregation has been putting on a monthly concert series.

And after three successful initital offerings, April’s featured performer is Darryl Hollingworth.

The well-known local guitar player and singer with a bent for the gospel, takes the stage for an hour or so starting at 2 p.m.

It’s a free concert with a free-will offering if you please.

Join him and the congregation as they share this sesquicentennial year with Canada.

