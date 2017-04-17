Roofer drowns Sunday after paddleboat takes on water on Lovesick Lake

MUNICIPALITY OF TRENT LAKES — A roofer out for a paddleboat ride after work Sunday died when it took on water and sank.

Provincial police say members of the Peterborough County Detachment of the OPP and emergency crews were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. April 16 to assist a male who had been pulled from Lovesick Lake near Ojibway Drive.

They say employees from a Toronto area roofing company were working in the area and had finished for the day.

Two males boarded a paddleboat launched it into Lovesick Lake. The vessel began to take on water and ultimately sank.

One on board made it to shore, while the other had to be pulled from the water.

Police say lifejackets were onboard the boat but not worn.

A 28 year-old male from Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination will be scheduled at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto for later this week.

Police note spring conditions in the Kawartha Lakes means the water levels are high, water temperature is cold and currents are moving quickly.

They say if you are participating in early season boating activities please take precautions and always wear an approved lifejacket or personal floatation device.

The OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

Peterborough County OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at: www.stopcrimehere.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).