Gravenhurst bylaw to tackle ‘sign pollution’ at April 20 public meeting; live on Facebook

GRAVENHURST — A long overdue attempt to control wanton signage of all types is underway here.

The Town of Gravenhurst says it is developing a sign bylaw to address concerns about inappropriate signage in the community.

“Confusion, clutter, aesthetics, public safety and illegal structures are just a few of the areas that have been examined,” they say in a release.

On Thursday April 20, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Municipal Office, the town invites members of the public to an open house to review proposed changes.

“Council identified sign pollution as an issue last spring and requested the development of a sign bylaw,” said Andy Jones, chief building official. “The input we received from an initial public survey confirmed that sign pollution was an issue in our community. Our proposed bylaw intends to help combat this problem. We are committed to making this bylaw work for our residents, businesses and visitors, and are asking for feedback to help us improve the proposed by-law before it’s presented to council.”

The town says the purpose of the sign bylaw is to ensure that signs are appropriate in size, number and location to provide reasonable and appropriate means for the public to locate and identify businesses, locations and services without confusion

They hope it will also assist in enhancing the aesthetics and visual character of the town and will minimize the adverse impacts of signage on other properties and the environment.

In addition it will also take into account the safety hazards and distractions that signage can cause for both pedestrians and motorists.

Along with feedback from more than 100 survey responses received, staff have researched and assessed best practices from across the province.

There are five particular areas of focus, these include:

Enforcing the street scape and façade guidelines in regards to signs in the Community Improvement Area

Addressing digital signs, digital message boards and back-lit signs

Defining the term ‘substantially altered and setting rules for obsolete or damaged signs

Event signage

Third party advertising signs and billboards

The public is encouraged to review the draft sign bylaw at www.gravenhurst.ca/signbylaw, and provide their comments and questions.

The open house April 20 will also be broadcast on ‘Facebook Live’ on the Town platform for those unable to attend and who wish to participate in the process.