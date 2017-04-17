Easter envelope campaign in support of Manna Food Bank

DEAR EDITOR: In Muskoka we are blessed in many ways; small, friendly communities, an abundance of space, fresh air and clean water.

But contrary to the cottage-country stereotype, Muskoka’s citizens are on average less well-off than many realize.

In 2016, more than 180 families in Muskoka relied on the Manna Food Bank every month, including more than 2,000 children.

The Manna Food Bank is as important to the community as it was upon its formation as a “temporary measure” in 1989.

You will find a brightly-coloured envelope addressed to the Manna Food Bank in with the flyers that came with your Examiner.

This is the Manna Food Bank’s Annual Easter Campaign, one of two fundraisers that support Manna every year.

Manna is asking Bracebridge area residents to use the envelope to send in a cheque. Donors can also make a donation online at any time through PayPal or Canada Helps from Manna’s website (www.mannafoodbank.ca). Last year the Manna Envelope Campaign raised just under $5,500 for Manna.

The majority of funds raised every year go directly toward the purchase of food, including perishables, daily food staples and baby formula. Manna is located in Bracebridge, and while most of Manna’s clientele list a Bracebridge address as their home, others come from other area communities; Baysville to Gravenhurst to Severn Bridge and MacTier.

In operation since 1989, the Manna Food Bank is a volunteer-run charitable organization that provides a three-day supply of food to those who need it. More than a third of Manna’s clients are the working poor. Some require only two or three visits to get back on their feet while others require ongoing assistance. We ask that clients not come to the food bank more than once a month, but that being said, Manna will never turn away a hungry person.

Located at 345 Ecclestone Drive, Unit 12, Manna is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m.

You can learn more at www.mannafoodbank.ca. We’re also on Facebook.

Thank you in advance for your kind generosity.

For more information contact: Sam Robinson, president, at 705-646-2443

Or by email at daryl.robinson@sympatico.ca