Gravenhurst fire service offers scholarship for girl to attend female firefighter recruitment camp in Huntsville this summer

GRAVENHURST — Female firefighters are growing in numbers and while the Gravenhurst Fire Department currently has five women firefighters on staff, they’d like to add even more.

“We are constantly recruiting our next crop of firefighters,” said Fire Chief Larry Brasssard. “When we heard that Huntsville/ Lake of Bays Fire was planning to host one of the Fire Service Women of Ontario (FSWO) Camp FFIT (Female Firefighters in Training) programs this summer our thoughts were: “Wow! That’s awesome, how can we help?’”

Camp FFIT is an intensive boot camp specifically for young women aged 15 to 18 who are interested in a career in the fire service.

The organization Fire Service Women of Ontario developed the program several years ago as a way to expose young women to the still male dominated job sector.

“Our fire department should be reflective of the diversity of the community we serve, and that includes gender diversity,” said Brassard. “We have female firefighters who through dedication and hard work have shown to be equal contributors in every respect. We want to encourage even more females to come forward and apply.”

Camp FFIT is being run by the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department from Aug. 9 to 13 at the Summit Centre in Huntsville as a “camp” where young girls will get the chance to experience many of the practices firefighters do in the course of their jobs.

The camp has a $450 tuition fee attached to help offset the costs of food and accommodations.

“We realize that this might be out of the reach for some families in Gravenhurst, so I’m pleased to announce that we’re offering a full scholarship for one lucky young lady this year,” said Brassard.

“Those who might be interested are asked to apply for the scholarship by submitting a short essay on how women firefighters can make a difference in our community.” Applications and essays will be accepted by the Gravenhurst Fire Department until May 5th. They may be dropped off at Gravenhurst Fire Station #1 on Harvie street during regular office hours or sent by email to fire@gravenhurst.ca .

In addition to sending at least one young Gravenhurst woman to camp this summer, Gravenhurst female firefighters have offered their support by teaching at the camp.

“Our department training officer and Platoon Chief Tracy Jocque is already well-known and respected throughout the province for her skills, so it seems natural to have Tracy involved alongside the other instructors.”

For more information on Camp FFIT, please go to www.huntsville.ca/en/living/campffit.asp.

And for more information on how to apply for the scholarship opportunity, please call the Gravenhurst Fire Department.

For more information, please contact: Larry Brassard, director of Fire and Emergency Services/Fire Chief at 705-687-3414 ext.238