Muskoka Flying Club hosts Transport Canada safety seminar Saturday at Lake Central Airways

GRAVENHURST — The Muskoka Flying Club is hosting a Transport Canada-approved and certified safety seminar on Saturday, April 22 at Lake Central Airways at the Muskoka Airport (CYQA) at 1016 Sabre Lane, just off the Gravenhurst Parkway in Gravenhurst.

Former Lake Central owner Elton Towns, who sold last year and is still flying, has been invited to the sold-out event.

Earle Robinson, one of the organizers, says 85 pilots are expected — including at least 16 who plan to fly in.

Attendance will satisfy Pilot’s recurrent training requirement as per CARS Standard.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with registration taking place from 9:30 a.m.

The morning session begins at 10 a.m. with Fred Grootarz, president of the Recreational Aircraft Association, Toronto Chapter. His talk is entitled “From the top of descent to past the hold line.”

During the lunch break Dr. James Pfaff will do a Q & A session on “aviation medicine.”

What happens if I have heart attack while flying? What meds do I need to worry about when flying?

The afternoon session commences at 1 p.m. with Dave McDevitt, of Eagle Aircraft, presenting a talk on new and emerging technologies in the cockpit — ADS-B and WAAS technologies for aircraft.

They days of oldtime pilots who flew with just a map and radio are history.

Even GPS is almost old-school, replace by a tablet app that takes flying to new levels.

Door prizes are courtesy of Aircraft Spruce, Discount Avionics, Eagle Aircraft and the District Municipality of Muskoka.

Admission is $10 plus $5 for a box lunch catered by Signatures in Bracebridge and subsidized by Aviation Unlimited, Oshawa and Travelers Finance Limited.

Pre-register by contacting Earle Robinson 705 646 2443 or earlerobinson@sympatico.ca