Huntsville police pick up arson suspect in Toronto-area church fire

HUNTSVILLE — A suspect in a Toronto-area church fire has been arrested here.

Provincial police say that on Monday April 17, 2017, OPP at Huntsville learned of an investigation into a suspicious church fire in the Toronto area.

They learned the male suspect in the investigation was known to frequent the Huntsville area.

Officers, including the Emergency Response Team (ERT), K-9 and aerial support unit assisted in locating and arresting Marc Porlier, 43, of no fixed address.

He has been charged by Toronto Police Service with; arson and mischief over $5,000,

Porlier appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 2201 Finch Avenue West courts in Toronto on Tuesday, April 19, to answer to his charges.