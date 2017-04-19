Muskoka To-DAILY

Huntsville police pick up arson suspect in Toronto-area church fire

HUNTSVILLE A suspect in a Toronto-area church fire has been arrested here.

Provincial police say that on Monday April 17, 2017, OPP at Huntsville learned of an investigation into a suspicious church fire in the Toronto area.

They learned the male suspect in the investigation was known to frequent the Huntsville area. 

Officers, including the Emergency Response Team (ERT), K-9 and aerial support unit assisted in locating and arresting Marc Porlier, 43, of no fixed address.

He has been charged by Toronto Police Service with; arson and mischief over $5,000,

Porlier appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 2201 Finch Avenue West courts in Toronto on Tuesday, April 19, to answer to his charges.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=27332

Posted by on Apr 19 2017. Filed under Headlines, OPP. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru