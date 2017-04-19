Muskoka To-DAILY

Commercial vehicle safety inspection blitz removes 10 trucks from roads; 50 charges laid

BRACEBRIDGE — A commercial vehicle inspection crackdown last week in Gravenhurst pulled 10 vehicles off the road and more than 50 charges were laid.

Provincial police from OPP detachments in Bracebridge, aided by the Collingwood OPP Traffic Unit, Huronia West OPP and the OPP Central Region Traffic Unit conducted the one-day commercial motor vehicle enforcement campaign in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst April 11.

The goal was to inspect commercial motor vehicles to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.

Police say in a release that many commercial motor vehicles were inspected, 10 were taken out of service and more than 50 charges were laid.

