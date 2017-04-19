School board survey asks Gravenhursdt parents if they want French immersion programming

GRAVENHURST – Gravenhurst could have two bilingual school systems soon.

The future of three elementary schools and the one high school in Gravenhurst are on the line, as the Trillium Lakelands District School Board explores the feasibility of French immersion studies in town here.

And that means, if a bilingual Chinese private high school opens at the former Muskoka Centre, the town could become trilingual.

The TLDSB wants to know if there is sufficient interest to implement French Immersion programming in the Gravenhurst area.

They say in a release Wednesday afternoon that currently, students from the area who enroll in French Immersion must register at Monck Public School in Bracebridge. Transportation is provided to Bracebridge for Gravenhurst area French Immersion students.

The school board is asking all parents who have a child or children not yet registered in school to complete a survey indicating their level of interest in a French Immersion opportunity in Gravenhurst. The survey is looking at children who may be registering in a TLDSB school sometime over the next three school years.

All parents of students currently enrolled in Gravenhurst Public School, Muskoka Beechgrove Public School, KP Manson Public School, and Glen Orchard Public School recently completed a survey asking the same question: “Would you be prepared to commit to registering your child in French Immersion in a Gravenhurst area school?” Parents of students from the Gravenhurst area with children currently enrolled in French Immersion at Monck Public School were asked the same question.

School board administrators will review the results from the surveys to determine whether there is sufficient interest from the community to offer a viable French Immersion program in Gravenhurst.

Parents of pre-school children in the Gravenhurst area are invited to complete the survey by Friday, May 5, 2017. Parents who do not have access to a computer can visit any Gravenhurst area school to receive a paper version of the survey, or an opportunity to complete the online survey.

Years ago, French immersion studies in Gravenhurst Public School.

The survey ties in with talks about the future of all four schools in Gravenhurst and their future.

This spring the public school board put off a review of the viability of GHS, and has looked at KPS Manson elementary school in the south end of town in Severn Bridge.

Beechgrove Public School and Gravenhurst Public School, downtown, could be a site for the French immersion.

And that would leave GHS either intact or in future could see it become a kindergarten to junior high school, with Grades 11 and 12 moving to BMLSS in Bracebridge.

At this point it’s all speculation, which is why the school board survey is so important.

None of this affects the separate Catholic schools in Bracebridge.

For more information on the survey or anything else related, parents can contact Catherine Shedden, district manager of corporate communications, at 1-888-526-5552 for assistance.