Magnetawan man shot across road to kill deer, then dumped it over bridge into river

SUNDRIDGE — A Magnetawan man has been fined $4,500 for reckless and carless deer hunting offences.

Thomas D. Tilson pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for hunting deer during the closed season, $1,500 for abandoning and permitting the flesh of a deer to become unsuitable for human consumption, and $1,500 for unlawfully discharging a firearm across the traveled portion of a roadway.

The court heard that on Dec. 20, 2016, conservation officers learned that Tilson had hunted and killed a white-tailed deer on Golf Course Road in Magnetawan.

Their investigation revealed that Tilson unlawfully shot across a roadway, killing a deer.

He then dumped the deer over the bridge into the Magnetawan River.

Justice of the Peace Cornelia Mews heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sundridge, on April 6, 2017.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).