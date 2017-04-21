MAHC wins silver for redcution in waste generation, greenhouse gas emissions

MUSKOKA — Waste reduction efforts at the local hospital are getting better, but there’s room for improvement.

Just ahead of Earth Day, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s environmental performance has earned a silver recognition through the Ontario Hospital Association’s 2016 Green Hospital Scorecard.

The scorecards are based on 2015 data and show a marked reduction in waste generation at both sites year over year. The scorecard assigns an overall score of 49.58 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site and 55.11 at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site.

“The SMMH Site ranked among the top five scorers in both the energy and waste categories,” says Natalie Bubela, CEO at MAHC, in a release.

The energy score is calculated based on energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, the presence of energy conservation policy, and other energy-saving initiatives. The waste score is a combination of the amount of waste produced, the amount of waste diverted, and the presence of waste management policies.

“We’re also seeing the positive results of a lighting retrofit at the HDMH Site, which was part of our energy project work to retrofit both facilities with more efficient lighting, automation and heating, ventilation and cooling systems,” adds Bubela. “The scorecard showed a drop in energy use to 31.3 gigajoules from 37.1 gigajoules the year previous.”

The Green Hospital Scorecard is a benchmarking and recognition program that evaluates environmental performance in five areas: energy, waste, water, pollution prevention, and corporate leadership, planning and management. It is a tool that helps hospitals to assess their environmental performance relative to their peers and helps identify potential areas for improvements to environmental performance and operational efficiencies.

Please visit our website to learn more about energy efficiency at MAHC.